Facebook just announced plans to sell a pretty cheap standalone VR headset

Facebook's head of VR, Hugo Barra, said the headset features the next generation of lenses from the ones in the Oculus Rift. It has a special built-in display with wide viewing angles and sharp images to avoid the "screen door" effect that viewers sometimes experience if they see pixels. It will ship with speakers — which means you don't need headphones if you don't want them — and has support for the Gear VR library of apps, and a standalone controller.

"[It's] hands down the easiest way for people to get into VR," Barra said. "We think people are going to spend a lot more time in VR when they get a standalone device."