Here comes earnings season: These 10 stocks are going to beat the Street, investors say

Earnings season for the third quarter is underway and there are 10 companies that could report results that top Wall Street's expectations over the next seven days, according to investors.

CNBC used Estimize, which pools thousands of estimates from real investors and traders, to sort through the many companies reporting over the next week and find the ones where this group had higher expectations than the standard Wall Street consensus estimate from analysts.

Companies including Netflix, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Harley-Davidson and Citigroup are all expected to beat Wall Street forecasts, according to estimates from Estimize.

Nearly all of these companies have a history of topping Wall Street's estimates too.