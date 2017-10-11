    ×

    Here comes earnings season: These 10 stocks are going to beat the Street, investors say

    • Using Estimize, CNBC found that companies including Netflix, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Harley-Davidson and Citigroup are all expected to beat Wall Street expectations.
    • These companies are all scheduled to release their quarterly earnings in the next seven days.
    • Estimize pools thousands of estimates from real investors and traders.
    JPMorgan Chase headquarters, New York.
    Earnings season for the third quarter is underway and there are 10 companies that could report results that top Wall Street's expectations over the next seven days, according to investors.

    CNBC used Estimize, which pools thousands of estimates from real investors and traders, to sort through the many companies reporting over the next week and find the ones where this group had higher expectations than the standard Wall Street consensus estimate from analysts.

    Companies including Netflix, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Harley-Davidson and Citigroup are all expected to beat Wall Street forecasts, according to estimates from Estimize.

    Nearly all of these companies have a history of topping Wall Street's estimates too.

    Netflix, slated to report Monday after the bell, will report earnings per share of 33 cents, a penny higher than the Street's consensus estimate, according to Estimize. And Netflix has a history of beating the Street, topping Street expectations 79 percent of the time, according to Estimize.

    MKM Partners analyst Rob Sanderson expects strong quarterly results from the streaming giant.

    "Over the past several years, Q3 has been a difficult quarter for management to predict and has missed guidance multiple times. This year we think the Q2 upside was appropriately weighted as a demand pull-forward and the Q3 content slate performed better than was contemplated in guidance," Sanderson said in a note to clients.

    Netflix is up nearly 60 percent this year and hit a record high earlier this week after the company announced price increases to some of its streaming plans.

    Big numbers are also expected from the the big banks. JPMorgan, Citi, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are all up at least 12 percent year to date and will report this Thursday and Friday.

    JPMorgan will report $1.70 per share Thursday before the bell, above the $1.67 Wall Street consensus estimate, according to Estimize.

