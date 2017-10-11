Trump expected to pick Kelly deputy Kirstjen Nielsen as new Homeland Security secretary, reports say

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to lead the Department of Homeland Security, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Nielsen currently is the principal deputy to White House chief of staff John Kelly. She was Kelly's chief of staff when he was DHS secretary, and moved to the White House with the former Marine Corps general in July.

Politico, NBC News and the Washington Post all reported Trump's expected choice.

Nielsen previously served at the Transportation Security Administration and the White House Homeland Security Council during President George W. Bush's tenure, according to Politico. She is considered a cybersecurity expert.

The department has not had a Trump-appointed secretary since Kelly joined the White House. In that time, it has faced hurricanes that battered Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Nielsen was a major part of Kelly's push to crack down on the information and people that reach the president. As chief of staff, he more carefully vets news reports that the president reads and controls the officials or visitors who can talk to Trump.