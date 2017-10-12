The No. 1-ranked payments analyst thinks Visa and MasterCard will hold their own amid the "real" rise of bitcoin.

"The reality is consumer payments, which is where Visa and MasterCard play, is extraordinarily efficient today," Lisa Ellis, senior analyst at Bernstein, said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." Ellis is ranked top payments analyst by Institutional Investor, and the two credit card stocks are her top long-term stock picks.

Consumer payments "are the one spot where there's not a problem waiting to be fixed," she said.