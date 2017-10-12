Baxter says it expects Hurricane Maria impact on fourth-quarter revenue

Baxter International said Thursday that it expects to see an impact from Hurricane Maria on its fourth-quarter revenue.

The company said, however, that it expects strong performance elsewhere in the business to help mitigate the storm's effect.

Baxter said three of its manufacturing sites in Puerto Rico sustained minimal structural damage and that limited production resumed within one week.

In the meantime, the company said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to import some products from Baxter facilities in Ireland and Australia to help support its product supply in the U.S.

Baxter said, however, that this measure won't completely offset the supply shortfall. The company said it is working to ramp up production in storm-battered Puerto Rico in the coming weeks.

The company said it is also taking a number of measures to help support its employees in Puerto Rico as well as the local community.

Baxter shares were little moved in extended trading.