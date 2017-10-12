Brexit talks are set to miss their first big deadline

European leaders were set to give the greenlight to start trade talks with the U.K. next week but now this might not happen until December, officials and analysts have told CNBC.

A lack of progress in the negotiations is increasing the uncertainty for businesses and citizens, who both need to cement their post Brexit-plans as soon as possible.

"I fear all this is too little for Michel Barnier (the European negotiator) to ask the EU leaders to give him a green light to open up negotiations about the future," Agata Gostynska-Jakubowska, research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, told CNBC via email.

"He is a serious statesman — he will not make any recommendations concerning sufficient progress until he is perfectly certain that he has found common ground with the U.K," she added.