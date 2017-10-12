Some Twitter users demand Ben Affleck step down as Batman one month before 'Justice League' debut

Some Twitter users are calling on Ben Affleck to step down from his role as Batman over his ties to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and allegations of his own past impropriety.

The backlash comes just one month before Affleck makes his return as the caped crusader in the Warner Bros. comic book blockbuster "Justice League." The movie is a major tent pole in Warner's DC superhero franchise, and is seen as its answer to Disney and Marvel Studios' multi-billion dollar "Avengers" series.

Affleck stars in the movie as a mature Batman who seeks to unite the world's heroes after the death of Superman in last year's "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Affleck was drawn into the crisis over Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and abuse after actress and activist Rose McGowan claimed he lied when he implied he didn't know about Weinstein's behavior. Weinstein helped launch Affleck's career by backing the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting."

On Wednesday, Affleck apologized on Twitter for groping actress Hilarie Burton after the Twitterverse began recalling the 2003 incident, which was caught on camera. Afterward, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, alleged that Affleck groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014.

It may be too soon to tell whether sentiment towards Affleck has any bearing on ticket sales for "Justice League," but it could create a challenge for Warner Bros. as it seeks to build excitement around the release. The studio has already grappled with a string of bad press over what has seemed at times like a chaotic rollout of its DC franchise.

Ironically, one of the rumors that has rocked Warner's boat is that Affleck will not play Batman for much longer.