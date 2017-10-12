Catalan policies are ‘insane’, says Spain’s economy minister

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has described the policies of the Catalan government as "insane" and says trouble in the region is about anarchy rather than independence.

De Guindos told CNBC Thursday that he believed no economy could thrive without the rule of law and that the Catalonian government was not acting rationally.

"We have started to see that some very large Catalan corporations are leaving Catalonia," he said. "And this is a very clear indication that the policies implemented by the regional government are insane."

"They are very detrimental to the interest of the Catalan people and the Catalan economy. I think that now this is not so much about independence, this is about radical policies," the minister added.

De Guindos said the political force behind the independence movement has its roots in anarchism.

"You have to bear in mind that the group who are supporting the regional government and calling the shots are an extremely radical group that has links with the anarchist tradition of Barcelona and Catalunya.

"This goes beyond independence. This is about the system and anti-capitalist policies and I think that the companies are voting with their feet," he said.