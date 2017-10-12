Cramer's lightning round: Zagg's got good swag   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Zagg Inc.: "We like Zagg. We spoke with them. We think that Zagg's got good swag. We like these devices that give us more battery life. I think there's a lot to the company."

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.: "Bristol-Myers came all the way back [and] made a new high despite the fact that it lost out in a bunch of head-to-heads against Keytruda. Look, you've got to like it. The one I've been buying for ActionAlertsPlus.com is the unfortunate Allergan, but Eli Lilly looks good."

Mazor Robotics Ltd.: "You've got to hold Mazor because they're the next Intuitive Surgical."

Himax Technologies: "You know what, this Applied Opto[electronics] came down today and I hope people don't think that the integrated circuits of Himax are the same. I did say the other day [that] the stock is speculative. I've got to stick with that."

Iridium Communications Inc.: "You know, I recommended it a long, long time ago in the mid-single digits. It's made a good comeback, but I don't see a lot of mojo there, so to speak. I don't see anything that really should've driven it up like that."

McCormick & Company: "I like the acquisition. Remember, you can put Frank's [Red Hot] on anything."