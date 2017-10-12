This new gadget will keep your teen from texting while driving

Derive Systems has a new device that will keep your teen from speeding 1 Hour Ago | 01:44

Parents of young drivers may finally be able to rest easy when their kids are out on the road.

Derive Systems, an automotive technology company, is soon unveiling a new device called Derive Teenage Driver. The device comes in the form of a dongle and plugs into your car's diagnostics port. Features include limiting your vehicle to specific speed limits and disabling texting while driving. The company said some features are still in the works but that parents would be able to determine which apps their child can access while driving.

The company plans to launch the product at CES in January 2018.