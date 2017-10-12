General Motors will close a Detroit factory for six weeks starting in mid-November due to weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The move will lay off 1,500 workers who work on four models that are in low demand among customers: the Buick LaCrosse, the Cadillac CT-6, the Chevrolet Volt and the Chevrolet Impala, the paper said.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant will likely produce 20 percent fewer vehicles once production resumes in 2018, the Journal said.

GM declined to comment to the Journal and was not immediately available for comment to CNBC.

Read the full story at the Wall Street Journal.