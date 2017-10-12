    ×

    Autos

    General Motors plans to temporarily shut down Detroit factory over slow demand, says report

    • GM will temporarily idle the Detroit-Hamtramck plant starting mid-November, says Wall Street Journal.
    • Production will be cut by 20 percent when the plant reopens, the paper said.
    • The plant makes four models: the Chevrolet Volt, Cadillac CT-6, Buick LaCrosse, and the Chevrolet Impala.
    General Motors vehicles go through assembly after GM celebrated the official launch of the Chevrolet Volt hybrid electric vehicle at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly November 30, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan.
    Getty Images
    General Motors vehicles go through assembly after GM celebrated the official launch of the Chevrolet Volt hybrid electric vehicle at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly November 30, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan.

    General Motors will close a Detroit factory for six weeks starting in mid-November due to weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

    The move will lay off 1,500 workers who work on four models that are in low demand among customers: the Buick LaCrosse, the Cadillac CT-6, the Chevrolet Volt and the Chevrolet Impala, the paper said.

    The Detroit-Hamtramck plant will likely produce 20 percent fewer vehicles once production resumes in 2018, the Journal said.

    GM declined to comment to the Journal and was not immediately available for comment to CNBC.

    Read the full story at the Wall Street Journal.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GM
    ---