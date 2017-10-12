It's easier than ever to watch your digital movies almost anywhere

If you've ever purchased a movie from iTunes and wished that you could watch it on another platform, such as Vudu or Amazon Video, now it's easier than ever to do so.

A few years ago, Disney launched a service called "Movies Anywhere" that allowed you to purchase a movie from, say, iTunes, and then watch it on Amazon or Google Play Movies or Vudu. It allowed you to buy a movie once and watch it on various platforms, such as a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or your phone, but only supported Disney movies.

Movies Anywhere, as of Thursday, now supports titles from Universal, Sony Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Bros. It might not seem like a big deal, but it is.

Studios are finally banding together in an effort to make movies more available wherever you want to watch them, instead of requiring you to purchase the same movie each time you want to watch it somewhere else.

It's easy to get started.

Just head to moviesanywhere.com and log-in. Then link up your Amazon, Vudu, Apple and Google accounts. Once you've done so, Movies Anywhere will add five free movies (The Lego Movie, Jason Bourne, Ice age, Big Hero 7 and Ghostbusters.) You'll also see any movie you've ever purchased and can add new ones to your library.