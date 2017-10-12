San Antonio has dropped out of the running for Amazon's second headquarters

After exploring a potential bid for Amazon's HQ2, the City of San Antonio says it's no longer going to submit a proposal.

The city conducted a "robust review," but has "determined that as aspirational as we are about our community's potential, we simply wouldn't be highly competitive from a real estate and incentives perspective," according to a city spokesperson.

A city spokesperson added that the door is open to Amazon "should they choose to visit, but the types of incentive packages being entertained by other cities are not something our community is willing to entertain at this time."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also wrote an open letter to Jeff Bezos explaing their decision, saying, "it's hard to imagine that a forward-thinking company like Amazon hasn't already selected its preferred location," and "the public process is creating a bidding war among states and cities."

"Blindly giving away the farm isn't our style," the letter states.

Responses to Amazon's request for proposals for their HQ2 location are due Oct. 19. The new campus is expected to employ as many as 50,000 people and cost over $5 billion to build and run.

Amazon has stated a few preferences for the bids they are considering. The company is looking at metropolitan areas with more than one million people, with a stable and business friendly environment, urban or suburban locations that can attract talent and communities that think "big and creatively" about real estate options."

The letter from Nirenberg and Judge Wolff also states that no metropolitan area meets all of Amazon's requirements. "That's why so many states and cities are attempting to lure Amazon largely using incentives. It won't surprise anyone if the winning incentive package exceeds the $3 billion that Wisconsin gave Foxconn last month."