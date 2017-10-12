    ×

    Pack your lunch. Southwest is flying to Hawaii

    • Southwest plans to start selling tickets to Hawaii next year.
    • The carrier will first need Federal Aviation Administration authorization to operate the long-distance flight.
    • Other no-frills carriers are also eyeing longer routes.
    A Southwest Airlines airplane departs Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Now we know where Southwest Airlines wants to take its brand-new Boeing planes: Hawaii.

    Southwest Airlines, the U.S. carrier known for its lack of seating assignments, short routes and no-frills service late Wednesday announced it plans to start selling tickets for service to Hawaii next year, answering a question that investors and its loyal customers have asked the carrier.

    "Hawaii is a market that we've long said we would like to serve one day," Tammy Romo, Southwest's chief financial officer said in a earnings call over the summer.

    Southwest doesn't know the exact timing of the service, and it first needs to apply for Federal Aviation Administration authorization to operate the long-distance flight.

    The Hawaii routes will be serviced most likely by the airline's new planes.

    The airline took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in August. The planes are more fuel efficient and can fly longer distances than older models.

    It's not the only no-frills U.S. carrier that's considering longer routes. JetBlue has been considering adding routes to Europe on similar planes made by Boeing's competitor Airbus.

