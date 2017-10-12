Pack your lunch. Southwest is flying to Hawaii

Now we know where Southwest Airlines wants to take its brand-new Boeing planes: Hawaii.

Southwest Airlines, the U.S. carrier known for its lack of seating assignments, short routes and no-frills service late Wednesday announced it plans to start selling tickets for service to Hawaii next year, answering a question that investors and its loyal customers have asked the carrier.

"Hawaii is a market that we've long said we would like to serve one day," Tammy Romo, Southwest's chief financial officer said in a earnings call over the summer.

Southwest doesn't know the exact timing of the service, and it first needs to apply for Federal Aviation Administration authorization to operate the long-distance flight.

The Hawaii routes will be serviced most likely by the airline's new planes.

The airline took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in August. The planes are more fuel efficient and can fly longer distances than older models.

It's not the only no-frills U.S. carrier that's considering longer routes. JetBlue has been considering adding routes to Europe on similar planes made by Boeing's competitor Airbus.