Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, HLF, DPZ, GOOGL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

JPMorgan Chase – The bank reported quarterly profit of $1.76 per share, beating forecasts by 11 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts. JPMorgan did see weaker trading results, but its bottom line was helped by a boost in lending.

Amazon.com – The online retailer will hire more than 120,000 jobs for the holiday season, roughly in line with its hiring levels a year ago. Like last year, Amazon said many will become permanent employees.

Herbalife - Investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in the nutritional products company to 26.22 percent from the prior 24.57 percent, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Ethan Allen – The furniture retailer is forecasting adjusted fiscal first-quarter profit of 27 cents to 28 cents per share versus a current consensus estimate of 45 cents, although it's unclear if these numbers are directly comparable. The company said it was negatively impacted by both the recent hurricanes and first run production of new products.

Domino's Pizza – The pizza chain beat estimates by five cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.27 per share, while revenue beat forecasts as well. Domestic same-store sales rose 8.4 percent, with international comp sales up 5.1 percent.

Blackhawk Network – Blackhawk reported adjusted quarterly profit of 18 cents per share, seven cents above estimates. But the provider of financial technology also saw revenue miss forecasts, and it also gave weaker than expected full-year earnings and revenue guidance

J. Jill – J. Jill gave current quarter earnings guidance at eight to ten cents per share, well below the 19 cent consensus estimate for the women's clothing retailer. It also sees third-quarter comparable sales falling three to five percent, compared with earlier expectations for an increase.

Alphabet – The company's Waymo self-driving vehicle unit demanded at least $1 billion in damages and a public apology in talks to settle a trade secret lawsuit against Uber, according to a Reuters report. Those proposals were rejected by Uber, according to sources, as was Waymo's call for an independent monitor to make sure Uber did not use Waymo technology in the future.

Toyota – The automaker wants to cut the number of models it offers for sale in Japan in half by 2025, according to a source quoted by Reuters. The move is in response to a two-decade decline in overall auto sales in Japan.

Walt Disney – Disney's movie studios will be joined by four others in a Disney-developed service to ease digital movie purchases. Comcast's Universal Pictures, Time Warner's Warner Brothers, 21st Century Fox's 20th Century Fox, and Sony's Sony Pictures Entertainment will join Disney in making their offerings available through a single app and website.

AT&T – AT&T said its third-quarter results were negatively impacted by the recent hurricanes in the US as well as the earthquakes in Mexico, putting the total impact at two cents per share. AT&T also said it lost about 90 thousand video subscribers during the quarter, owing to heavy competition.

Merck – The drug maker scrapped an experimental cholesterol drug after it did not live up to expectations in studies.

Southwest Airlines – The airline announced plans to begin service to Hawaii, with service expected to begin sometime in 2018. The announcement of new competition could impact stocks of other airlines that fly to Hawaii, most notably Hawaiian Airlines (HA).

Square – Square was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Oppenheimer, which cited the mobile payment company's success in attracting small merchants as well as creating a good user experience.

Williams-Sonoma – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Credit Suisse, which cites the need for the housewares retailer to spend more on marketing and e-commerce as well as the cost of doing business in this particular sector.