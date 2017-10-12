    ×

    Restaurants

    A family-run pub in the English countryside has just been named the 'best restaurant in the world'

    The Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire.
    The Black Swan | Facebook
    A family-owned pub in the north east of England has been named the "best restaurant in the world" based on an international poll of customer reviews.

    The Black Swan in Oldstead, North Yorkshire, fended off rival restaurants owned by celebrity TV chefs in Britain like Heston Blumenthal and Raymond Blanc.

    TripAdvisor awarded the prize to the British country pub after collecting millions of reviews and opinions from customers over the past year.

    'Truly a box of delights'

    The Black Swan, which has a Michelin star, is run by Head Chef Tommy Banks and his brother James. Four years ago, Tommy Banks became the U.K.'s youngest ever winner of a Michelin star at the age of 24.

    "It is a huge honor to win this award, but what makes it really special is that it's been awarded because of feedback from our customers," Tommy Banks said in a statement.

    TripAdvisor said the way in which it ranked restaurants was unique because it was based on the feedback from guests rather than a small judging panel.

    The travel website describes Oldstead's The Black Swan as: "A tantalizing trip for the taste buds. This restaurant is truly a box of delights. The flavors, combinations of ingredients and skill in putting together the menu are joyous."

    A tasting menu at The Black Swan costs £95 ($125) per person.

    TripAdvisor's top 10 restaurants:

    1. The Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire, U.K.
    2. Belmond le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, Oxfordshire, U.K.
    3. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France
    4. L'Auberge de l'Ill, Illhaeusern, France
    5. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain
    6. Daniel, New York City, U.S.
    7. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa
    8. David's Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand
    9. Maido, Lima, Peru
    10. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain