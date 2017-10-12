A family-run pub in the English countryside has just been named the 'best restaurant in the world'

The Black Swan, which has a Michelin star, is run by Head Chef Tommy Banks and his brother James. Four years ago, Tommy Banks became the U.K.'s youngest ever winner of a Michelin star at the age of 24.

"It is a huge honor to win this award, but what makes it really special is that it's been awarded because of feedback from our customers," Tommy Banks said in a statement.

TripAdvisor said the way in which it ranked restaurants was unique because it was based on the feedback from guests rather than a small judging panel.

The travel website describes Oldstead's The Black Swan as: "A tantalizing trip for the taste buds. This restaurant is truly a box of delights. The flavors, combinations of ingredients and skill in putting together the menu are joyous."

A tasting menu at The Black Swan costs £95 ($125) per person.

TripAdvisor's top 10 restaurants: