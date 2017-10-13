The 2017 Lexus GS200t is the best value in the luxury sedan segment

Like everyone else, I was skeptical of the hourglass/spindle/predator face/vacuum cleaner/megatron grille that Lexus adopted as they tried to shake the image of being an old person's car.

But across its lineup, Lexus has smoothed out the styling clashes and made a very attractive family of cars. Aside from the jaw-dropping LC 500, the GS is easily the most effective deployment of the grille. Given that the LC 500 easily creeps into six-figure territory, the $52,295 car you see here is probably a smarter choice for your wallet.

It looks aggressive without being overbearing, and the angular styling up front is carried over to a sharp rear end. The L-shaped daytime running lights look awkward from a few angles, but catch it in the right light and the GS200t is truly a stunning design. But it doesn't get five stars.

While there's an argument to be made the GS is one of the most attractive sports sedans, the 200t base model I had isn't even the best looking GS in the lineup. That honor goes to the GS350 F Sport.