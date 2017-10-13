Americans are slashing their taxes as expats overseas

"Property taxes in Belize are ridiculously low when compared to those in the United States," says Ann Kuffner, IL Belize Correspondent. "I've interviewed a number of expats who own three bedroom houses, on half-acre properties, with a view of the bay in Corozal, and with river views in the Cayo District. None of the expats I've interviewed pay more than $50 per year for property taxes in Belize. And those I've interviewed who own two-bedroom, two-bath beach front condos on the Cayes, with a Caribbean Sea view, pay less than $300 a year for property taxes."

Annual property tax

Tax on property is very low in Belize. Depending on which part of the country your property is in, the rate will be about 1.5% of the assessed valuation. What makes the tax low is that the assessed valuation is usually very little; a consequence of government policy to encourage development. As a result, you can expect to pay less than $500 a year on most houses and condominiums, and in many cases, the annual tax will be under $100. Property taxes are assessed by the Belize government and are due on April 1 of each year.

Mark and Jackie Baker moved to Belize full time in 2014 from Arizona. They live in Cristo Rey, a bucolic village in the Cayo District.

"Our land taxes are only $5 a year, so we pay five years at a time. Our property taxes in Arizona were $8,400 a year!" says Mark.

Capital gains tax

Capital gains tax does not exist in Belize.