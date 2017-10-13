BMW and Mini have already topped global 2016 hybrid and electric sales

BMW and Mini have already sold more electric and hybrid cars by the end of the third quarter than they did in 2016. In September, the German automaker sold more than 10,000 cars in a single month for the first time.

The sales are a sign that the company's recently announced plans to electrify more of its fleet may pay off.

Year-to-date sales of both brands, which are part of the BMW Group, were up 64.2 percent in over the same period last year, the company said Friday. Overall, BMW Group's worldwide sales of all models was up 3.7 percent over the same period in 2016.

"The BMW Group has the largest share of the electrified market worldwide; this year, we've already sold more electrified vehicles than in the whole of last year and we are well on track to deliver our target of 100,000 by year-end," said Ian Robertson, head of sales and marketing for BMW AG.

He added that the sales growth is due to the increasing availability of the BMW 5 series plug-in hybrid, which accounts for up to a third of 5 series sales in some markets.

The Mini Countryman SE All4 plug-in hybrid was introduced in June. Just under 10 percent of Mini Countryman buyers went for the hybrid — about 2,700 customers.

BMW Group sells nine electric or hybrid models across its BMW i, BMW iPerformance and Mini Electric brands. The company plans to release 12 all-electric models by 2025. BMW wants to retool its factories by 2020 for the transition.