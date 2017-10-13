California wildfire disaster could bring fiscal pain to communities for years to come

The fires are raging in the wine country of Northern California, including Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, and have already charred 222,000 acres and destroyed 3,500 homes or other structures, according to estimates. The disaster also has killed at least 32 people, and hundreds are reported missing.

RMS, the risk modeling firm, Thursday put economic losses of the Northern California fires at a range of between $3 billion to $6 billion but it could rise since the fires still are burning.

The fires also are impacting California's Yuba, Lake and Nevada counties in the north as well as Orange County in the south. In all, California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in nine counties where the fires have been burning.

"The current fires ravaging northern and southern California are on pace to be among the worst in history," said S&P. "The loss of lives, infrastructure and potential environmental damage will take years to recover from."

The fires are in areas where agriculture is a major part of the local economy, from fruit and nut crops to livestock and poultry. Other than wine grape production, there is acreage devoted to pears, almonds, olives and walnuts, among other crops.

"Municipalities centered on agriculture could have a longer path to recovery," S&P said. It said at least 11 wineries have been directly affected by the fires.

The fires have destroyed vineyards and there's been concern that smoke from the fires could cause damage to the grapes that have yet to be picked.