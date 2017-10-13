Fancy a castle for your next home? It could be a reality as long as you have a spare few million dollars and don't mind the heating costs. CNBC takes a closer look at some historic properties currently available for sale.
Golf fans or gardeners might prefer to be the laird of this Scottish castle. It comes with 34 acres of parkland and is located just by St. Andrews, known as the home of golf. The 16th-century structure has three additional cottages and claims a world-famous walled garden.
This French castle was built in the 12th century and added to 300 years later. Set in 160 acres, the chateau has woods and moors with five lakes, six houses, five barns dotted around the place. Acting agents Groupe Mercure says the 40-room property has been updated with lifts and a cinema.
Dating back to the 11th century, this fort in northern Italy is described by property website Zoopla as one of the country's most beautiful castles. It was named in honor of Pope Alexander III. The 10 bedrooms are paired by 10 bathrooms.
Back to Scotland and this property is aimed more closely at city dwellers, situated just three miles from Edinburgh city center. On sale for the first time in 300 years, the castle has reportedly played host to Charles Dickens, Hans Christian Andersen, George Eliot and Alfred Lord Tennyson.
Less castle, more French chateau, this 18th-century grand dame in Avignon boasts a library, several lounges, a swimming pool and a tennis court. The acting agents also list a separate farmhouse and orangery as part of the chattels. Twelve bedrooms should just about cope with a weekend party.
Further south in France by the Swiss border, the name and exact location of this chateau is being kept under wraps by the acting agents. One clue is that it is only a 10-minute helicopter ride from Geneva. Situated in 495 acres of land, the total living space is about 7,000 sqm over five floors.
An Englishman's home is his castle goes the saying and this 13th-century fortress in Norfolk would certainly do the trick. The castle was garrisoned in the English civil war but survived unscathed and was decommissioned under Oliver Cromwell. It comes with a working moat.
It is not all about old Europe. This Caribbean castle on the Island of St Croix was built by a Bulgarian contessa who completed the work in 1989. The 102-acre estate is handily adjacent to the island's yacht club.
This 1920 building in Yonkers was built by a New York banker about 25 minutes from Manhattan. While not strictly speaking a castle, the agents say elements of ruined European castles were shipped over for its construction. It has been used in TV shows such as Boardwalk Empire and for a Beyonce music video.
This estate in southwest Scotland has a ballroom, library, and cinema. A major drawcard is the nearby River Doon, which offers nearly two miles of private salmon fishing. The current landscaping is 250 years old.