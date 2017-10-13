Cramer's game plan: A pivotal earnings week

Morgan Stanley: Cramer hopes the selling in bank stocks will have subsided by the time the next wave of big banks report Tuesday. With a large, stable wealth management business, Morgan Stanley should issue a good report, he said.

Goldman Sachs: While Goldman's trading-oriented business has not seen a lot of action lately, Cramer knows the big bank is good at making money and likes its prospects.

UnitedHealth: Earlier this week, Cramer would have told investors to buy UnitedHealth because it would be the biggest winner if President Donald Trump's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed.

But after the president eliminated key Obamacare subsidies Thursday night, the future of the health-care program became much less clear.

"Since UnitedHealth had already pulled out of the Obamacare exchanges, I'm tempted to say it's a buy into weakness," Cramer said. "However, we really don't know. The situation's gotten murky. So I'd rather wait until we get more information."

IBM: The company will report earnings after markets close, and Cramer said the technology multinational must address its revenue declines for investors. The "Mad Money" host said the company might believe that, if it can deliver on growth in some strategic initiative, it may fall back into favor.

"I think IBM's mistaken if it believes that Wall Street will embrace a company with no revenue growth quarter after quarter," Cramer said. "[If] you give a downbeat projection, the stock can go still lower if the company only meets that downbeat projection rather than beating it."