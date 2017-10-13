EU finance chief says name calling not helpful after 'enemy' jibe from UK

A top EU official has told CNBC that he wants solutions rather than name calling amid Brexit negotiations, following controversial comments made by the U.K. finance minister on Friday.

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem responded to news that Britain's finance chief Philip Hammond had called the EU "the enemy", by pointing out that it isn't likely to progress stalled negotiations.

"I don't think those kind of etiquettes are helpful, I think the situation is quite worrisome because we are stuck," Dijsselbloem told CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington D.C.

"I think we all realize that being stuck is first and foremost for the U.K a huge risk but of course could also be negative for the EU. I don't think we should use names but try and find solutions," added the Eurogroup leader who heads the meetings of the 19 finance ministers from nations that share the euro.

Dijsselbloem said he didn't want to sideline Hammond from conversations because the U.K. Treasury had in fact been "the reasonable partners to talk to."

In an interview with Sky News earlier Friday, Hammond tried to adopt a tough line on Europe following criticism from his own Conservative Party that he was being too soft on Brexit:

"The enemy, the opponents, are out there on the other side of the table. Those are the people that we have to negotiate with. We have to negotiate hard to get the very best deal for Britain," Hammond said.

Shortly afterwards on Twitter, Hammond apologized.