Feuds between Trump and GOP lawmakers are like 'Mean Girls,' Sen. Ted Cruz says

Sen. Ted Cruz: Republican squabbling is like the movie 'Mean Girls' 1 Hour Ago | 01:15

Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday likened clashes between Republican lawmakers and the White House to the 2004 movie "Mean Girls."

During an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," the Texas Republican was asked about the verbal brawl between President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker, who is not seeking re-election.

Trump blamed the Republican senator for the nuclear deal with Iran and implied Corker had actively pursued a re-election endorsement and a top ranking Cabinet post. Corker said the White House has become an "adult day care."

"It is unfortunate that you've got Republican squabbling," said Cruz.

"I wish we had the maturity of high school," he added. "It is a junior high right down to the cliques. It is like the movie 'Mean Girls.'"

The 2004 movie, starring Lindsay Lohan, was a comedy about social cliques and an ongoing feud between high school girls.

Cruz said lawmakers should stop participating in personal insults. "It's not productive," he said. "We've got a job to do."

Trump has said his sparring with Corker, who is a potentially important vote the president's agenda, including tax reform, would not affect him.

Cruz has had a rocky relationship with Trump. During the 2016 GOP presidential race, they traded insults. Trump often called Cruz "Lyin' Ted" on Twitter and in rallies.

But in the end, Cruz did throw his support to Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton even though he didn't endorse Trump at the Republican National Convention.