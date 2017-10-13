    ×

    Goldman, which helped launch Weinstein Co, now said to be 'exploring options' on remaining stake

    • Goldman raised the $1 billion in equity and debt financing to start Weinstein Company in 2005.
    • Later, the investment bank acquired Weinstein Co.'s 200-film library in a debt restructuring. It later sold that holding.
    Harvey Weinstein
    Getty Images
    Harvey Weinstein

    The fallout from Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal is hitting Weinstein Co., itself.

    Goldman Sachs, one of the film company's original financiers, is "exploring options" on the small stake in the company it still has, the Financial Times reported.

    Weinstein Co., which was behind award-winning movies like "The King's Speech" and "The Artist," originally got off the ground in 2005 with the help of Goldman, which raised $1 billion in debt and equity financing for the launch.

    Later Goldman would help restructure Weinstein Co.'s debt, striking a deal to acquire Weinstein's 200-film library in 2010. The bank later sold its stake in the library to AMC Networks for an undisclosed amount. But Goldman continues to hold a stake valued at less than $1 million in Weinstein Co., a private company, the FT reported, citing a company spokesman.

    Goldman did not immediately return a call for comment on the report.

