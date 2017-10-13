    How to stop your iPhone from driving you bonkers with notifications

    Share

    ×

    Tech Guide

    How to stop your iPhone from driving you bonkers with notifications

    Annoying notifications!
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Annoying notifications!
    • You can individually manage which apps send you notifications
    • It's easy to stop bad ones from bugging you all the time
    • We'll walk you through how to manage app notifications now

    You wake up and you have a notification from a workout app asking you to log your breakfast.

    Then another one lets you know a Fantasy Football player — who isn't even on your team — is out this week.

    And yet another from some app you never use alerting you of something you don't care about.

    iPhones are constantly hitting us with notifications that we don't need. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to manage what apps notify you and which apps can't. Here's how.

    1. Open settings on your iPhone and tap notifications

    Open settings
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Open settings

    The "Settings" app is where you can can control all sorts of iPhone functions, but we're going to be diving into just one particular area today.

    Tap "Notifications." This is where you can manage what apps send you notifications from every single app installed on your iPhone.

    2. Tap an app

    Select Notifications from the menu and choose the app you want to stop
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Select Notifications from the menu and choose the app you want to stop

    In this case, the app "LetGo" has been really annoying me to sell things. I'm about to stop that from ever happening again. Just scroll down to the app you're looking for.

    3. Toggle notifications to off

    Turn off the Notifications toggle switch
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Turn off the Notifications toggle switch

    Boom. That's all there is to it. Now you'll never receive an alert from that specific app. Keep in mind you'll want to change this if you decide to start using the app more frequently and actually need notifications from it. This should help quiet things down, though.

    more from Tech Guide