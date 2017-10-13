This notion of "green hydrogen" is an intriguing one, but what exactly is it?
"It's hydrogen stemming from green sources," Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, secretary general of Hydrogen Europe, told CNBC's Sustainable Energy.
"So if you produce energy from wind or solar, turn it into electricity and then turn it into hydrogen, this is green hydrogen," he said.
In Switzerland, H2 Energy and IBAarau have been working on the installation of a hydrogen generation plant at a hydropower facility in Aarau, in the north of the country.
With air pollution in urban areas an increasingly serious concern, there is one clear benefit of using hydrogen. The DOE's Alternative Fuels Data Center says that the only emissions from hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles are water vapor and warm air.