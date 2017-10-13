Jim Grant says he was wrong to imply something suspicious was going on at Bridgewater

Jim Grant, editor of the Grant's Interest Rate Observer, regrets portions of his blistering report on Oct. 6 that raised questions about Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates and its relationship with KPMG.

"We were wrong to question the relationship between the auditor and Bridgewater," Grant said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Friday. "Bridgewater is a secretive and eccentric firm and I let my suspicions of that get in the way of our ordinarily comprehensive due diligence."

"I ought to know better," Grant added.

The investment newsletter issue published last week by the well-respected Grant became the talk of Wall Street. Grant said he wasn't retracting his full report, just the part that implied some suspicious activity with its auditor and its relationship with Bank of New York Mellon.

"Grant's is bearish on the world's biggest and most client-enriching hedge-fund organization. As Bridgewater is closely held, this must be a conceptual short-sale. It's no less important for that reason, we think," the publication run by Grant said.

"Nobody knows when today's credit-enhanced, central-bank-infused, interest-rate-inflated updraft in asset prices will run its course, still less the name of the firm with which history will associate that inflection point. For the latter distinction, Grant's is penciling in the name of the firm that Dalio built."

The report noted how Dalio is preoccupied lately doing a TED talk, conducting multiple media interviews promoting his new book and feuding with journalists.

"Such activities have one thing in common: They are not investing," the note said.

At the end, the Grant publication said it doesn't not believe there is a long term future for the firm.

"Many are the mysteries and contradictions of the world's largest hedge fund. We will go out on a limb: Bridgewater is not for the ages," the report concluded.

Bridgewater is the world's largest hedge fund, managing about $160 billion, according to its website.

The firm is known for its Pure Alpha investing product, which became the most successful fund ever in the industry. The fund combined multiple uncorrelated return strategies that are leveraged to maximize returns, while lowering risk.

Bridgewater sent this statement when asked for comment on the Grant's report: