For retirees who are relieved their Social Security benefits are getting a slight boost next year, the celebration shouldn't start quite yet.

The Social Security Administration announced Friday that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (commonly called COLA) for 2018 will be 2 percent. Marking the biggest increase since 2012 — and coming after a 0.3 percent rise for 2017 — the change means the average monthly benefit for all 66 million Social Security recipients will rise by about $25, to $1,283 from $1,258.

While no windfall already, another problem is that the extra money could get eaten up by Medicare premiums for about 70 percent of retirees, according to The Senior Citizens League.