Top VC deals this week: Magic Leap, tech talent and the future of retail

Mapboxraised a $164 million round led by Softbank Vision Fund and joined by the company's earlier backers including Foundry Group, DFJ Growth, DBL Partners, and Thrive Capital. The start-up's technology helps businesses build location services into their websites and mobile apps. CEO Eric Gunderson told CNBC, "We have over 350 million people [using] our maps." Competitors include map data and location services firms like TomTom, Google and Esri.

Hong Kong-based logistics start-up Lalamove has raised $100 million in a round led by ShunWei Capital, a venture firm founded by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. Lalamove offers on-demand delivery by scooter, van or truck. Its service becomes a kind of outsourced delivery fleet for companies big and small operating in China and throughout Southeast Asia. As Forbes reported, the company competes with everyone from Uber EATS to other start-ups in the region like GoGoVan.

EShares raised $42 million for software that helps entrepreneurs issue shares in their companies, and keep track of who owns what. The start-up's CEO Henry Ward told CNBC eShares is aiming to inspire more companies to issue options to their employees as is standard among tech start-ups in Silicon Valley. He views the company's platform as any start-up's "on ramp to an IPO," he said.