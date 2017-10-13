Trump will refuse to certify Iran nuclear deal as part of broad new strategy against Tehran

The Trump administration is expanding its efforts to contain Iran, announcing Friday that the president will tell Congress the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran is no longer in America's interest.
The announcement sets in motion a high-stakes campaign to "fix" the deal.
In a briefing with reporters, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlined the new strategy, which aims to address not just problems the administration sees in the nuclear deal but also in Iran's ballistic missile program and its role in conflicts throughout the Middle East, issues that were not addressed as part of nuclear negotiations.
The plan includes a diplomatic push to persuade U.S. allies to negotiate a new agreement that would effectively supplement the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The administration will also ask European partners to join the United States in imposing new sanctions on elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a military unit loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.