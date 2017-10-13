Public and outdoor spaces, and projects that build on a town's identity or unique history, are traits that successful communities have in common, Williams said. A third is what she calls "translation," or drawing on the unique talents of all citizens.

Some of the "hundreds of towns" where she said she's seen positive proximity "firsthand" are diverse places like Moab, Utah; Carrboro, North Carolina, and Middletown, Connecticut.

If you want to improve the local community where you live, where do you begin?

"Ideally, your school, your park," Williams suggested. "You want to dig in, you just want to find that place where you belong and your contribution is valuable and you feel understood."

A town she wrote about that she "loves" is Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

"They rose up from their post-industrial, post-steel mill past just on their own steam. No new company per se," Williams said. "Just getting into their old architecture and enjoying what everybody could offer is inspiring."

Located about 28 miles from Philadelphia, the 1957 horror movie, "The Blob," was filmed there. Taking advantage of that unique local history, Phoenixville now has an annual "Blobfest."

"This one weekend they talk about sci-fi, it can get very serious. I was there…and the stores all participate and they are very proud of that," Williams said.

"One of my new mottos is 'Every Town has a Blob.' And Phoenixville really showed how much you can do just by digging into your own identity, your own past and finding one another on the way," she added. That was just one of 38 places Williams features in her book.

"I like small towns. I'm rooting for all of them," the singer added.

