This doorbell lets you see who's at your front door, even when you're not home

The August Doorbell Cam Pro is a "smart doorbell" that replaces your existing one and lets you see who's at your door, even if you're not home.

I spent the past few days installing and testing the Cam Pro and, while I had a few setup issues that were my fault, I've walked away really impressed with the experience. I also think it's the smart doorbell most people should buy, since it works so well with August's smart locks. We'll dive into that later.

Here's a bit more on the August Doorbell Cam Pro.