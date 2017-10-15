Iraqi army units advanced overnight Sunday toward Kirkuk, a major oil city that's dominated by the country's Kurdish people and which recently declared independence.

The Iraqi national army has taken control of "vast areas" without opposition from Kurdish peshmerga fighters, Reuters reported, citing state television. There were no confirmed reports of fighting.

Oil prices reacted strongly to the news, with Brent crude rising more than 1 percent to $57.77 a barrel during Asian trade on Monday. U.S. oil futures meanwhile was 0.8 percent higher, hovering near the $52 level.

"Just as the battle against ISIS seems to be finally ending, there is a new theater of battle emerging in Northern Iraq," John Kilduff, partner at energy-focused investment manager Again Capital, told CNBC.