"If you expect your tax bracket to rise or fall in the current year — for example, if you've recently retired or started a new job — it might make sense to consider opportunities to accelerate deductions into the current year or postpone them to 2018. For example, if you're in a higher tax bracket in 2017 than you expect [to be] in 2018, a donation to charity in December may provide a better tax benefit than if you wait until January. A qualified CPA tax advisor can help you evaluate whether it makes sense to plan the timing of items that can affect your tax bill to fall before or after the end of the year."

Source: Association of International Certified Professional Accountants