    ×

    Tech

    This guys says the Apple Watch saved his life after detecting an irregular heartbeat

    • A man named James Green says the Apple Watch saved his life.
    • His heart rate spiked and an app alerted him to the change.
    • Turns out he had a pulmonary embolism.
    Apple fine-tuned the heart rate tracking capabilities
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Apple fine-tuned the heart rate tracking capabilities

    James Green says an Apple Watch saved his life.

    Late last week, Green posted an image from the hospital noting that the "stupid lil wrist computer [he] bought 2 years ago" saved his life after it notified him of a spiking heart rate.

    It turns out, according to Green, that he had a pulmonary embolism, which wasn't just a spiking heart rate but is a blockage of the arteries. Green specifically thanked Heart Watch, an app that can be used to help alert a user when it noticed abnormalities in heart rate.

    The latest software on Apple Watch, watchOS 4, is capable of identifying similar changes in heart rate and alerting a user. By default, it can ping the wearer if his or her heart rate spikes above 120bmp while it appears he or she is at rest. Apple is also conducting a study with Stanford and telemedicine vendor America Well to see if the watch can be useful in detecting cardiac arrythmia, a type of abnormal heartbeat that can cause or indicate serious health conditions.

    Green says he was discharged and sent home after the incident.