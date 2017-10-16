James Green says an Apple Watch saved his life.



Late last week, Green posted an image from the hospital noting that the "stupid lil wrist computer [he] bought 2 years ago" saved his life after it notified him of a spiking heart rate.

It turns out, according to Green, that he had a pulmonary embolism, which wasn't just a spiking heart rate but is a blockage of the arteries. Green specifically thanked Heart Watch, an app that can be used to help alert a user when it noticed abnormalities in heart rate.

The latest software on Apple Watch, watchOS 4, is capable of identifying similar changes in heart rate and alerting a user. By default, it can ping the wearer if his or her heart rate spikes above 120bmp while it appears he or she is at rest. Apple is also conducting a study with Stanford and telemedicine vendor America Well to see if the watch can be useful in detecting cardiac arrythmia, a type of abnormal heartbeat that can cause or indicate serious health conditions.

Green says he was discharged and sent home after the incident.