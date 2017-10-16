'Hillary, please run again!' Trump chides former rival for stance on NFL protests

The 2016 election goes on.

On Monday, President Donald Trump gleefully urged former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to run for president again in 2020. He also suggested that her stance on professional athletes protesting racial inequality during the national anthem is an example of why she lost the election in November.

"Is she going to run? I hope. Hillary, please run again! Go ahead," the president said during a news conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He then said Clinton's support of NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem was "wrong." During a public appearance in England, Clinton reportedly defended the players' right to demonstrate against racial injustice, saying it does not go against the national anthem or the American flag.

A Clinton representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump has been an outspoken critic of players' practice, even urging NFL owners to "fire" a "son of a b---h" who protests. He dialed back the rhetoric slightly Monday — but still called for suspensions for players who protest.

Critics have questioned whether it is appropriate for the president to suggest how team owners should handle the situation.

Athletes who kneel during the national anthem, most notably quarterback Colin Kaepernick, have said their protests are not meant as disrespect to the military, as Trump has repeatedly charged. They say they want to bring attention to flaws in America's social justice.

Trump again contended that the protests have cost the NFL viewers and ticket sales. However, a changing media landscape, shifting viewing habits and concerns about player safety caused a dip in NFL viewership well before Trump became involved in the anthem debate.

The league is reportedly seeking to support players' efforts on social justice issues while pushing them to stand during the national anthem.

Here are Trump's full remarks on the issue Monday: