Facebook acquires anonymous polling app targeted at teens

Facebook says it has acquired tbh, a teen-focused messaging app that lets users create anonymous polls, for an undisclosed amount.

The four founders of the app will join Facebook, the companies said.

Facebook, via an email from a spokesperson, declined comment on the terms of the deal.

Facebook has been using Instagram to go after a younger demographic than it serves on its own social networking site.

tbh, short for to be honest, allows users 13 years old and over to create polls that others can respond to anonymously.

Five million people have downloaded the app, sending over 1 billion messages, tbh said in a blog post.