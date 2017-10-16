Huawei launches first smartphone with its own AI chip to challenge Apple's iPhone X

But the top feature Huawei showed off at its launch event in Munich, Germany, is the Kirin 970, the company's dedicated AI chipset in the phone. Huawei launched the Kirin 970 earlier this year, but the Mate 10 series are the first devices to contain the chip.

The chip is the size of a thumbnail and supports on-device AI. That means the AI functions are processed on the smartphone rather than in the cloud, which could speed up processes.

In a demonstration, Huawei showed how its AI could recognize an object that someone wanted to take a picture of and automatically adjust aspects like lighting. This would take a professional a longer time to do, it said.

And the Chinese company claims that its AI can recognize 2005 images per minute.

It said that its Mate 10 series features the first smartphones to offer download speeds of 1.2 gigabits per second. Of course, this relies on a mobile network offering such speeds.