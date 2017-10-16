As the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting drew to a close over the weekend, Tao Zhang, the deputy managing director of the fund, outlined his view on the global economy in his first interview with an international media organization since joining the IMF from the People's Bank of China.

Zhang joined the IMF in 2016, having formerly been deputy governor at the Chinese central bank, so his words carry considerable weight.

On the eve of the Party Congress in Beijing, Zhang told CNBC that the world's second largest economy is undergoing big changes as it moves towards a consumption-led economy that's less dependent on exporting cheap goods to the rest of the world.

"It's already happening, it should continue, and of course during the process the rapid credit expansion needs to be paid closer attention to, and we observe the authorities are taking measures, and these measures actually already have early, positive results," he said.