New stock market high? Time for another Trump tweet

With major stock market indexes hitting a string of new highs, investors around the world are looking to explain what's driving prices higher.



Is it a boom in corporate profits? Optimism about the ongoing U.S. recovery? Improved forecasts for the global economy? Hopes that Congress will cut corporate taxes?



Followers of President Donald Trump's Twitter feed have known the real reason for months: the election of Donald J. Trump.



"Stock Market has increased by 5.2 Trillion dollars since the election on November 8th, a 25% increase," Trump tweeted on Monday.

The strength of this year's ongoing rally has given Trump numerous opportunities to make the connection between his election and the market's good fortune.

The chart below shows how the higher the stock market goes, the more often he tweets about it.



"Stock market at an all-time high. That doesn't just happen!" the president tweeted in August.



Since his inauguration, Trump has complained that the stock market gains have been under reported by the news media.

Here are the highlights of his market-related Tweets: