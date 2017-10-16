US vs. Japan: Giant robots are about to face off, fighting for their country

The United States and Japan will put their reputations on the line on Tuesday, as they prepare for an expensive showdown in technological superiority. What's the test? Giant battling robots.

Two years ago, U.S. robotics company MegaBots challenged its Japanese rival, Suidobashi Heavy Industries, to a duel between their giant robots. Suidobashi had accepted but added a condition of its own: melee combat must be a part of the fight.

To make sure its robot was up to the task for hand-to-hand combat, MegaBots started a Kickstarter to upgrade its Mk.II robot, which was built mostly for long-range paintball combat. It raised about $554,600 in crowdfunding from nearly 8,000 backers.

In August the company officially introduced the robot that would take part in the fight.

The new robot, Eagle Prime, weighs in at 12 tons (24,000 pounds), is 16 feet tall and can seat two pilots. The machine is powered by a 430 horsepower V8 LS3 engine and costs $2.5 million, according to the company.

It will battle one of Suidobashi's Kurata robots that, according to PC Mag, weighs 6.5 tons and is about 13 feet tall. When responding to MegaBots' initial challenge two years ago, Suidobashi CEO and founder, Kogoro Kurata had said his team couldn't let another country win because giant robots were part of Japanese culture.

MegaBots co-founder, Brinkley Warren, told CNBC in 2015 that the fight could potentially pave the way for a fighting robot league and a billion-dollar sport.

Prospective fighting robot fans can watch the battle on MegaBots' Twitch channel on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. P. T. Following that, the battle is set to be available on Facebook and YouTube.

— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to reporting.