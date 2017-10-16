Scientists have detected gravitational waves from the collision of two neutron stars for the first time in history.

A team of researchers from about 70 institutions detected the evidence 130 million light years away on Aug. 17. They announced the discovery Monday.

The findings are significant in part because it is the first time researchers have detected light along with the gravitational waves.

This is also the first time scientists have detected the waves from neutron stars. Neutron stars are produced by the explosion of supernovae, and are made up of pure neutrons.

"This is an amazing, amazing discovery," said David Reitze, executive director, LIGO Laboratory/Caltech, told reporters at a press conference in Washington on Monday.

The discovery also showed that the collisions of neutron stars produce heavy elements, something astronomers had suspected.

"This result provides definitive evidence for the first time that elements such as platinum, gold, and uranium are actually produced in these collisions," Reitze said.

Holding up his grandfather's pocket watch, Reitze said the gold in the watch was "very likely" produced by the collision of two neutron stars.

Another notable feature: the event was also a lot longer than earlier detections.

The gravitational waves were first detected by the Virgo interferometer in Europe, then by both Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) locations in Louisiana and Washington state milliseconds later. LIGO was also the place where gravitational waves have been previously detected. Three scientists from LIGO won the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics for earlier work on the project.

This allowed the researchers to pinpoint the location of the neutron star collision.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



