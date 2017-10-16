Top Trump advisor Cohn says tax reform has to get done this year

Gary Cohn, the top economic advisor to the White House, said tax reform has to get done this year.

"The opportunity is now," he said in a question and answer session at the annual meeting of the American Bankers Association on Monday.

Cohn is one of the administration officials working to put forth President Donald Trump's tax reform agenda. He said Monday that President Trump will push harder to make sure Congress gets that message, even if it means legislators have to give up weekends and vacations. "They need to stay and get taxes done."

Cohn said pushing the reform passage to next year becomes less appealing. "We have a unique window in time," he said. "We're still pushing the agenda."

