Trump says 'massive' campaign spending fuels rise in drug prices

President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his attack on the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, complaining that drug prices are too high and saying campaign contributions to Congress are partly to blame.

"Prescription drug prices are out of control," Trump said in a Cabinet meeting. "The drug prices have gone through the roof."

Later, in an informal press conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump said the drug industry's political contributions helped explain the high costs of prescription drugs in the U.S.

"They contribute massive amounts of money to political people — I don't know, Mitch, maybe even to you," Trump told reporters. "But I have to tell you: Me? I'm not interested in their money. I don't need their money."