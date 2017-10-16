Trump to interview Yellen about Fed chair appointment this week: Politico

President Donald Trump may interview Janet Yellen this week about potentially staying on as chair of the Federal Reserve after her first term ends in February, Politico reported Monday.

If the president appoints Yellen to another term as the nation's top central banker, it will be a sharp turn from the president's prior remarks about the economist. As a presidential contender, Trump accused Yellen of being overly political.

"An exact time for the Trump-Yellen meeting is not yet set but is expected this week," Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Yellen was appointed to the fed by former President Barack Obama in 2014. She is the first female head of the institution, which sets the country's monetary policy and regulates its major banks.

There are a number of other contenders for chair, including Fed Governor Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Stanford economist John Taylor, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, and Neel Kashkari, who is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.