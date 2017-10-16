US shale oil output will grow by another 81,000 barrels a day in November, Dept of Energy forecasts

The Department of Energy is predicting another strong month of crude oil growth from the nation's shale fields in November.

American drillers are poised to increase output in several shale oil and gas regions by another 81,000 barrels a day next month, according to the department's Energy Information Administration.

Total output for November in the areas is forecast to reach 6.12 million barrels a day, continuing a string of growth that is driving a rebound in U.S. oil production. U.S. oil production from all fields was 9.24 million barrels a day in July, the last period for which monthly data are available.

Shale producers use advanced drilling methods like hydraulic fracturing, the process of injecting water, minerals and chemicals underground at high pressure to fracture rock formations and allow oil and gas to flow.

U.S. shale oil and gas regions, source: U.S. Energy Information Administration