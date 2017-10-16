Major Wi-Fi security flaw could allow hackers to listen in on any of your devices

The security layer that protects Wi-Fi networks has been cracked by hackers, potentially allowing them to listen to your communications on devices connected to the internet, research published Monday revealed.

WPA2 is a security protocol that protects modern Wi-Fi networks. Hackers have found a way to manipulate the cryptographic elements behind the security, according to Mathy Vanhoef of KU Leuven, a university in Belgium.

The issue is with the security standard itself rather than individual devices, but it can affect those devices that are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Vanhoef found that operating systems such as Google's Android, Apple's iOS, and Microsoft's Windows could all be affected.