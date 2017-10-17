60 percent of people in the US are worried about how much companies know about them

Do you find it useful or creepy when you go into a store and later check your cell phone and an ad from that same store appears?

Giving information to companies about where we are, what we like doing and who our friends are is a problem for many in the U.S., according to data from Kantar TNS.

Sixty percent of U.S. consumers are concerned about the amount of information that companies know about them, according to Kantar's "Connected Life" study, which surveyed 70,000 people in 56 countries.

Attitudes to personal data and privacy varies around the world, making marketers' jobs more difficult. While, on average, 40 percent of people globally are concerned about the amount of personal information a brand has about them, this rises to 50 percent or more in regions including Northern and Western Europe, Latin America and developed Asian countries, as well as in the U.S.