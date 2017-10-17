A track record of success: The 5 stocks that have crushed it year after year

"The natural investment instinct is to say, 'Oh, there's going to be reversion to the mean, these stocks are going to come in,'" Schlossberg said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "But all of the momentum behind them still remains relatively positive, and their underlying businesses stay quite positive."
Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, has a similar perspective.
"All five are a great example of the persistence of market leadership, which is the backbone to momentum-based investing," Wald said Monday on "Trading Nation." "So as long as these stocks all screen favorably in our momentum work, and for the most part they do — they still have bullish trends, they've been leadership — we think they're still worth a position in your portfolio."
Within the quintet, Wald favors Broadcom.
Broadcom "hasn't made any upside progress since June," which could make it attractive on a "tactical" basis, Wald said.
"We think it's likely to get breakout to the upside, given positive momentum," the technical analyst added.
