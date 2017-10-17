A track record of success: The 5 stocks that have crushed it year after year

Performing well over the course of a couple months, or in a particular market environment, is one thing. But the true test of a stock market star is whether a consistent track record of exceptional returns can be maintained over the course of several years.

Within the S&P 500, five stocks pass that test with flying colors.

Out of all the stocks currently within the index, just five have risen by more than 20 percent in 2015, in 2016 and in 2017 year to date.